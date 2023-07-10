Kurt Okraku offers GHC 50,000 to Ghanaian clubs for establishing youth teams

In an effort to revitalise juvenile football in Ghana, the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has pledged a significant amount of GHC 50,000 to Ghanaian clubs to encourage the establishment of youth teams.

The announcement comes in response to the declining performance of national youth teams, which has been attributed to the lack of emphasis on youth development in the country.

During his speech at the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Okraku revealed that each Ghana Premier League club will receive financial support of GHC 50,000 to establish their own youth teams. In addition, clubs will be eligible for an additional GHC 25,000 if two of their youth players feature in more than 15 games.

Okraku emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent within Ghanaian clubs and expressed his commitment to supporting their efforts. He stated, "Each Ghana Premier League club is to be supported with GHC 50,000 for setting up a youth team. Clubs would also get 25,000 when two of their youth players feature in more than 15 games."

The move aims to foster the development of young players and provide them with valuable playing opportunities. By investing in youth teams, the GFA hopes to build a solid foundation for the future of Ghanaian football and improve the overall performance of national youth teams.