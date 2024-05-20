GFA President Kurt Okraku opens CAF Club Licensing Workshop in Accra

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku inaugurated the CAF Club Licensing Regional Workshop, which began successfully in Accra on Monday, May 20, 2024.

He emphasised the importance of collective efforts and collaboration for the progress of African football.

Addressing representatives from 15 Member Associations at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Okraku welcomed participants to the four-day workshop in Accra.

He highlighted that club licensing is a key element in the developmental agenda of the continent's football governing body.

Okraku presided over the opening ceremony, attended by the General Secretaries and Club Licensing Managers of 15 Member Associations of CAF.

"I am very happy to welcome all of you to this special city called Accra. I count Ghana as a blessed country to be given this opportunity to host all of you on behalf of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)."

"I know our President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe (CAF President) is watching us closely because club licensing is a key part of the many things on his heart."

"He has said on many platforms that Africa must develop football and CAF must deliver football in the best possible way," Okraku said in his opening remarks.

"And for us at CAF to deliver football, we have to go through these moments. Club licensing has become a key part of our developmental agenda."

"It's the reason why I am very happy to be part of this special occasion which marks a major milestone in this long developmental journey led by Mohammed Sidat (the Head of Professional Football for CAF) and his team."

Okraku underlined the significance of the workshop.

"Hosting this workshop in Accra underscores our collective commitment to advancing football in Africa. Your presence here today signifies the importance of this mission and our shared vision for the future of African football.

"Club licensing is critical for establishing unified standards across all African football clubs. This ensures that clubs meet necessary criteria in areas such as infrastructure, financial stability, and player development.

Licensing drives professionalism and improves the quality of administration, coaching, and overall club management. It is indeed the cornerstone for creating a sustainable and competitive football environment," Okraku reiterated.

He called for collective efforts among stakeholders and expressed gratitude to CAF.

"The progress of African football relies on our collective efforts and collaboration. Together, we can achieve the goals of the club licensing system and enhance the quality of football across the African continent."

"As we gather here today, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to CAF, the organizers, and all participants for your avowed commitment and dedication towards the development of the African game using the vehicle of the club licensing system. Indeed, your commitment is vital to the success of our shared vision and mission."

He expressed optimism about the future of the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP), which is set to be operational in the 2024/2025 season.

"I am optimistic about the outcomes of this workshop and this engagement that promises a bright future for football in Africa. Let us share together; let us deliberate together; let us commit to ensuring that we push the agenda of the African game to the best of our ability. Let's learn, let's share and, at the end of it all, let's party," he concluded.

The workshop in Ghana is the final segment of the CAF Regional Club Licensing Workshops, following successful events in Mauritania, Algeria, and Ethiopia.

The general objectives of the workshop are to train users for the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP), present the CAF Club Licensing regulatory framework (2022 edition) for men and women, and discuss the mandatory criteria for domestic and continental competitions.

The 15 Member Associations attending the workshop include host Ghana, as well as Egypt, Nigeria, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, and SÃ£o TomÃ© e PrÃ­ncipe.

GFA was heavily represented at the opening ceremony by a delegation that included Vice-President Mark Addo, Executive Council members Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Noel Nobel, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Club Licensing Committee Chairman Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, Club Licensing Manager Esme Mends, and Head of National Teams Alex Asante. Other distinguished guests were also in attendance.

The Club Licensing Regional Workshop in Accra is under the supervision of Muhammed Sidat, the Head of Professional Football for CAF.