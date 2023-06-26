GFA President Kurt Okraku plans massive investment in Tema Sports Stadium

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has revealed plans to make a significant investment in the Tema Sports Stadium.

Okraku stated that the association intends to engage with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss the way forward.

After successfully establishing the Technical Centre in Winkogo, Okraku expressed his belief that other regions in the country deserving of similar attention would approach the Football Association. He emphasized the commitment to invest in the construction of top-notch football facilities, with the support of FIFA, in various regions of Ghana.

"The next project to be undertaken by the Ghana Football Association, i.e., the construction of a first-class pitch like this, would be in the Greater Accra Region," stated GFA President Kurt Okraku during the commissioning of the Technical Centre in Winkogo.

He further added, "The target would be for the Football Association to engage the Ministry of Youth and Sports so that we will be allowed to make an investment in the Tema Sports Stadium so that clubs in the Greater Accra Region will also have access to more and more football pitches."

Okraku emphasized that the development of sports infrastructure holds great importance to the football association, as it contributes to the overall growth and advancement of football in the country.

Ghana FA's plans for investment in the Tema Sports Stadium reflect their commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities to enhance the footballing experience for clubs in the Greater Accra Region.