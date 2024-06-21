GFA President Kurt Okraku promises exciting MTN FA Cup final

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has assured fans of an exhilarating match as Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano prepare to face off in the 2024 MTN FA Cup final.

The highly anticipated clash is set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, June 23.

Okraku made these remarks during a trophy presentation ceremony held at the University of Ghana.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including UG Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Students Affairs) Professor Gordon Awandare, Acting UG Director of Sports Bella Bello Bitugu, and other high-ranking university officials.

In his address, Okraku praised the facilities at the UG Stadium and expressed confidence in the commitment of both teams to deliver a thrilling final.

"There will be several spices to the cake on Sunday. The arrival of the trophy will have a wow factorâ€¦the two combatants have promised us good football," he said.

The match between Bono rivals Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano is expected to be a tightly contested affair. The two teams previously played to two draws during the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

While Nsoatreman FC finished the season in an impressive fifth place, Bofoakwa Tano suffered relegation to Division One. This adds an extra layer of intrigue and intensity to the upcoming final.

As anticipation builds, fans and football enthusiasts are eager to see which team will emerge victorious and claim the prestigious MTN FA Cup title. The match is expected to draw a large crowd and showcase the best of Ghanaian football.