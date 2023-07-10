GFA president Kurt Okraku responds to petition filed against him to FIFA during congress

The Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has replied his critics during his address at the Ordinary Congress in Kumasi.

A petition has been filed against the FA boss over alleged breaches of FIFA Ethics code, allowing football's world governing body to investigate the head of Ghana's federation.

However, Mr Okraku believes the petition will not hold water as he continues his work as FA boss while he seeks re-election in October.

“The solution to our football problems is not to forge documents and defame people. If you are interested in leading football then speak football," he said.

"There are some people at the GFA who go into the administrative part of the game, fish out for documents and information and push them to the public to destroy some individuals at the FA and the Association as a whole"

“By virtue of where I sit, I hold files that can defame and malign people in Ghana football ecosystem. But I would not do that!”

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the 2023 elections will be held this year as the roadmap to the important event is set to be released after congress.