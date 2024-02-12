GFA President Kurt Okraku reveals investment in floodlights at Prampram

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has revealed plans for the construction of floodlights at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, allowing clubs and national teams to train in the evenings.

This announcement was made during the Meet The Press series in Kumasi last Wednesday.

Currently, the lack of floodlights at the Technical Center's only astroturf in Prampram hinders evening training sessions.

However, with funding from FIFA Forward 2.0, this project aims to enhance facilities to meet international standards.

"Funding of the GFA and GFA-related activities has been a challenging one. The GFA has received support from FIFA and CAF and like we have always declared at Congress.

"The GFA through our own means via the Marketing department have also sourced for partnerships from corporate Ghana," President Okraku said.

"At all times we have rendered accounts of our stewardship to our football family at our annual congress. The FA’s accounts are regularly audited by a reputable auditing firm in Bakertily Andah and Andah. Every fund that we have received from FIFA is controlled by FIFA and is audited by FIFA.

"In fact, if you do receive one dollar and you don’t properly account for it, you will not receive the next dollar. Currently, we are undergoing the FIFA review, which is the auditing by FIFA and since we took office, the FA has never failed in any of the FIFA Central reviews, we should be happy about this.

"Infrastructure has always been a problem. It is a problem; it is a challenge to us as a football family. It is also a challenge to the National Sports Authority, as the body that is responsible for the maintenance of our football infrastructure.

"Currently we all know the situation in which we find ourselves. On our part, we will continue to make our investments as much as we can into football.

"We know about our investment in the construction of the first FIFA astroturf in the Upper East region that cost the FA seven hundred and forty-two thousand dollars ($742,000). Currently, every Division Two League game, every Women Division One League game and all Juvenile League games are honoured on that astroturf in Upper East.

"We have our property in Prampram and we have awarded the contract for the construction of the floodlights on the astro turf that we have. The construction that is being funded by FIFA will start in the next few days and that will allow our coaches and our players to train in the evenings. It will also give opportunities to our clubs who compete in Africa, especially those who have their games being played in the evenings the chance to go to Prampram and to fully access the facility."

The Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) is the Technical Centre of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). It was built in 2004 through FIFA Goal Project and handed over to the Association in 2008. The Centre is in Miotso, in the Ningo/Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region. The Centre is the home of Ghana football, built on a 68-acre land with very beautiful scenery conducive for camping and mental rejuvenation.