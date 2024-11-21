GFA President Kurt Okraku reveals plan to expand bus acquisition strategy

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku has announced plans to expand the association’s bus acquisition strategy following the presentation of keys to nine Division One League clubs on Wednesday.

The ceremony, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw President Simeon-Okraku hand over buses to the top three teams from each of the three zones in the 2023-24 Access Bank Division One League season. This initiative is part of the merit awards scheme.

"Sometime back in July 2023, during our Congress in Kumasi, I spoke about an identified need in the football ecosystem. One of the things I spoke about was the lack of transport for our clubs leading to the inability of our players to travel in comfort: And so the FA introduced a new policy called the bus acquisition strategy. Today we're here to see the fulfilment of that singular promise by the Executive Council of the Football Association," President Okraku said.

The buses were funded by increased revenue generated through various collective efforts, and the initiative will be extended to more clubs in the upcoming season. "We aim to extend this effort to other clubs in the upcoming season, with details to be announced soon."

President Simeon-Okraku also revealed that the Women’s Premier League will benefit from the strategy, with four clubs receiving buses in the coming days. "One of the fundamental needs of our clubs is transportation, and we are determined to help address the challenges."

Representatives from the beneficiary clubs expressed their gratitude, including Gideon Bekoe from Techiman Heroes and Nana Kwame Dankwa from Okwahu United.

The clubs that received buses include Basake Holy Stars, Young Apostles, Vision FC, New Edubiase, Okwahu United, Techiman Heroes, Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, Hohoe United, and Victory Club Warriors.