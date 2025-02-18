GFA President Kurt Okraku to call on Kotoko’s leadership on Thursday

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku will visit the secretariat of Asante Kotoko on Thursday, February 20, to engage the club’s leadership.

According to a notice from Asante Kotoko, the upcoming meeting is part of ongoing engagements following the tragic events at the Nana Koramansah Park that led to the death of supporter Nana Pooley.

The club further noted that it will continue to seek justice and meaningful reforms that will ensure the safety and integrity of football in the country.

“Asante Kotoko SC wishes to inform our supporters and the general public that the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku, will pay a visit to the club’s leadership on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the club’s secretariat.

“This meeting forms part of ongoing engagements following the tragic events at the Nana Koramansah Park, and we welcome the GFA President’s visit as we continue to seek justice and meaningful reforms for the safety and integrity of Ghanaian football,” Asante Kotoko said in its notice.