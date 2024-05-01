GFA President Kurt Okraku vows support for Ghanaian clubs in CAF competitions

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has pledged unwavering support for Ghanaian clubs participating in CAF Inter-club competitions.

He applauded the recent achievements of Dreams FC and Medeama, which broke the country's streak of continental disappointments by advancing to the group stages of the Confederation Cup and Champions League, respectively.

"As we have always done for all our clubs who play in Africa, the FA will continue to offer our support both financially and logistically to all," Kurt stated, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

"In the case of Dreams FC, the support from the FA included fueling the generators at the stadium to enable evening games."

Dreams FC emerged as group winners, marking the first time in 20 years that a Ghanaian club reached the semi-finals.

Despite a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, their journey ended with a 3-0 defeat in Kumasi by Zamalek.

However, they retain the opportunity to re-enter the competition if they clinch this season's FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Medeama's Champions League campaign concluded with a bottom-place finish in Group D, securing only one victory. Currently, they lag 12 points behind the top spot in the Ghana Premier League.

Samartex presents a prospective contender for representing Ghana in next season's Champions League, holding a seven-point lead at the summit of the league table.