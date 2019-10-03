GFA presidential aspirant George Afriyie arrives from business trip for manifesto launch

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant George Afriyie will arrive in the country on Thursday night from Europe ahead of his manifesto launch on Saturday.

The former Vice President was in Turkey attending to some private businesses, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Afriyie upon his arrival will move to Sunyani on Friday for his grand manifesto launch which will be held at the Eusbett Hotel on Saturday, 5 October 2019.

He is one of the favourites to win the contest has outlined eight critical areas that his administration will work around.

The bankroller of Okyeman Planners FC is bent on re-branding the association that has been dented with a bad image following the revelations of the Anas Expose.

Afriyie also wants to reconcile the public with the Association, a part of his plans to re-brand the local football governing body.