GFA presidential aspirant Nana Yaw makes STUNNING revelation about how snake bite led him into football management

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that he realized his football management potential after he suffered a severe snake bite.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, the soft-spoken FIFA intermediary made a shocking disclosure that, he was a staunch footballer and wanted to pursue competitive football until his dream was shattered after suffering a severe snake bite.

“I was really involved in football until I was bitten by a snake. I was almost pronounced dead but I come out strong and well”.

According to him, he still tried to play with his not too strong leg after his recovery but he was not allowed as most coaches feared for him and did not deem him fit to play.

He however stated that, the disproval from coaches did not stop him from pursing his passion but he found another way to stay in the sport he loved by venturing into managing players.