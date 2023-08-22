GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA presidential candidates warned of potential disqualification over tax obligations

Published on: 22 August 2023
Kurt beat Afriyie in 2019

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has suggested candidates aspiring for positions within the GFA could potentially face disqualification due to their failure to fulfil their tax responsibilities.

Okraku stressed the crucial role of integrity in the assessment process, particularly focusing on candidates' compliance with tax regulations.

During the integrity session, Okraku clarified that significant aspects such as tax payments and the avoidance of making false declarations are thoroughly examined.

Okraku articulated, "Obviously, you would have to go through the integrity session. Whether you've paid your taxes. So, if you don't pay your tax, you are in trouble and you've not made any false declaration whatsoever in relation to this opening."

Reflecting on his own vetting experience, Kurt Okraku expressed his confidence in the process, stating, "I think that it was smooth. I am very confident that given what I shared I will go through smoothly and then we will be ready for the elections."

The forthcoming GFA elections, scheduled for September 27 in Tamale, will witness a contest between Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie for the coveted GFA Presidential seat.

 

