GFA Presidential Election: Kurt Okraku set to stand unopposed after George Afriyie disqualification

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President, George Afriyie, has been disqualified from this year's Ghana FA presidential election, leaving the incumbent, Kurt Okraku, as the sole candidate in the race.

The Vetting Committee, responsible for assessing presidential candidates, announced on Wednesday that Afriyie's application did not meet the necessary criteria, leading to his disqualification. This decision comes just weeks before the scheduled presidential election, although it may not proceed due to ongoing court injunctions.

The Vetting Committee cited specific reasons for Afriyie's disqualification, including the breach of "Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019," and his failure to provide the required number of Ghana Football Association members to support his candidature.

In response to this decision, Afriyie has a three-day window to file an appeal.

This is a huge setback for Afriyie's ambitions to become GFA President. In 2019, he ran for president and, despite being the overwhelming favourite, lost to incumbent Kurt Okraku. This year, only two candidates filed to run for office, with Okraku passing the vetting process but Afriyie failing.

As a result, if Afriyie does not successfully appeal the Vetting Committee's decision, Kurt Okraku will run unopposed for re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association.

The election is initially scheduled for September 27 in Tamale, but ongoing court issues may push the date forward.