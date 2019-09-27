GFA Presidential hopeful Amanda Clinton expresses gratitude to Hearts of Oak

Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant, Amanda Clinton has expressed gratitude to Hearts of Oak for supporting her as she aims at becoming the next FA president.

Ms. Clinton received the endorsement of the club as she filed her nomination for the top job.

"I am very grateful and humbled that Hearts has formally supported me and given their stature and importance,” Ms Clinton told the Daily Graphic via telephone.

"I am appreciative and I have not heard anything about the owner of the club being upset with the decision. I think the media is trying to sensationalise this. I would rather focus on my vision and how I can and will move Ghana football forward if I am given the opportunity as the next President of the GFA".

"I plan on meeting with Hearts in the near future to expand my vision for association sports, particularly at the premier league since their administration has a copy of my manifesto," she added.

Amanda Clinton is the only fem,ale competing for the FA President position and will be coming up against former Veeps Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie.

Former Black Stars management committee chairman Wilfried Osei, Executive Chairman of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku and C.E.O of Phar Rangers Nana Yaw Amponsah are the other aspirants for the position.