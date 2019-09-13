GFA Presidential hopeful Dr. Toni Aubynn sends goodwill message to Ashantigold and Kotoko

Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful Dr. Toni Aubynn has sent a message of goodwill to Ghana’s representatives in the CAF inter club competitions.

Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko will play RS Berkane and Etoile Du Sahel respectively in the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF champions league.

Ahead of the games this weekend, Dr. Aubynn took time to send a message of encouragement and inspiration to both clubs.

Below is the message from Dr. Aubynn

The campaign team of Dr Toni Aubynn wishes to extend a message of goodwill to Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold ahead of this weekend’s CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup matches respectively.

We remain confident that Kotoko will brave the odds to overcome Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel in the first leg tie of the CAF Champions League scheduled for the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Sunday September 15, 2019

We are also backing Ashantigold to silence Moroccan side RS Berkane on Saturday to advance to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Recording massive wins in the CAF inter-club competition is well within the reach of the two clubs representing Ghana in the Africa campaign.

We will urge fans to troop to the Len Clay and Baba Yara stadia on Saturday and Sunday respectively to offer their unflinching support to the two teams.

The two clubs have demonstrated a remarkable determination and remain confident their efforts will be rewarded.

We are at hand to offer the needed support to ensure the two teams make Ghana proud in the Africa inter-club competition.

We wish the two clubs the best of luck.