GFA presidential hopeful Fred Pappoe refutes fallout with Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant Fred Pappoe has vehemently denied claims that he had a fallout with former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Mr. Pappoe was the Vice President of the football governing body under the beleaguered Nyantakyi, before vacating the post after the World Cup in South Africa following rumours of a fall out.

However, the Great Olympics Board member has come out for the first to dismiss the reports — claiming he has a near-perfect relationship with the ex-CAF chief.

“There has never been a fall out between myself and Kwesi Nyantakyi,” he on Citi TV.

“We had a very good relationship throughout our time working together.”

“I think we are friends, but there are levels of friendship, but I can consider ourselves as friends.”

Pappoe is battling against six other candidates for the right to be called the next President of the Ghana Football Association when the elections are held on October 25.