GFA Presidential hopeful George Afriyie announces his key focus areas when elected

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie who has declared his intention to stand for the GFA Presidency has mentioned his key focus areas to work on when elected as President.

According to the Bank roller of Okyeman Planners, when given the chance to be the President of the Ghana Football Association his first focus is to change the image of the FA.

In an interview on Oman FM, He explained that the image of the FA has been daunted over the years and it will be prudent to change it in order to attract sponsors and bring back confidence in the FA.

“The first thing is to change the image of the Football Association. Our image out there is daunted. If we change the image, if we want to improve infrastructure, get sponsorship all those things will happen when the image is good out. I will like to restore confidence and a good image out there”.

His second point was on Infrastructure: he said, “We have to play our games at areas that people will love to watch when it comes on TV.

Thirdly will be Integrity. We need to gain integrity because the FA has lost it in the eyes of the public. Both the image redemption and integrity is key to me.

And lastly the development of football from the grassroots or youth development. If we don't get it right or concentrate on it i fear for the future of Ghana football.

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association is expected to draw a road map for the election which is expected to be held before their mandate comes to an end in September.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom