GFA presidential hopeful Kojo Yankah not in favour of proposed three term mandate

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful Kojo Yankah, has denounced the three terms proposal believed to be championed by the current administration indicating that the existing two-term maximum mandate should be enough to make a mark.

Ahead of the upcoming congress in July, extending the possible terms of office has emerged as one of the big issues to be proposed by the GFA Statutes Review Committee which if made successful could see Kurt Okraku reign for 12 years instead of the maximum of eight years confirmed in 2019.

Yankah however, opines that every GFA boss should see eight years as a sufficient duration to execute his projects.

"I think eight years is enough for any individual who wants to be the President of the Football Association to make an impact, that is to bring the Association to a level where everyone will be happy.

"We don’t need three terms, we don’t need it, I don’t support that."

Yankah who formerly served as the Western Regional Football Association chairman on Monday declared his intention to contest Kurt Okraku whose first term ends in October.

He will also face competition from Berekum Chelsea CEO Bernard Amofa Jantuah.