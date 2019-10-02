GFA presidential hopeful Wilfried Osei plans $90m investment in Ghana Football

Ghana Football Association President hopeful, Wilfried Osei Kwaku is proposing a $90 million investment in the country's most loved sport.

The former Black Stars Management committee chairman and his team have designed a programme that could help the country acquire heavy investments in football.

Osei Kwaku popularly in in footballing circles as 'Palmer' is currently unveiling his manifesto at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, where plans for runs the association will be outdoored.

According to a document chanced on by GHANASoccernet.com, Palmer's team will secure $4 million from TV Broadcasting rights, $9 Million from Marketing rights, and $2 million from Merchandizing of the GFA product.

The other sources of revenue for the Association includes $30 million from international competitions prize money, $2.5 million from internally generated funds, $5 million Dollars on proceeds from international friendly matches, and many others.

The Bankroller of Tema Youth is vying for the top job against six other candidates including former FA Veeps Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie.

The other aspirants are Kurt Okraku, Lawyer George Ankoma Mensah and Amanda Clinton.