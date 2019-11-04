GFA Prez, EXCO meet Black Meteors team before departure to Egypt

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku and some members of the Executive Council met the Black Meteors team before their departure to Egypt for the CAF U-23 Championship.

The technical team, management and players left the shores of the country on Monday afternoon for the tournament which begins on November 8.

President Kurt Okraku, Exco members Samuel Anim Addo and Randy Abbey urged the players to make the country and their families proud as they chase for one of the ticket to Tokyo 2020.

Ghana have been preparing for the championship for the past two weeks and will continue with their preparations when the arrive in Egypt.

The Black Meteors have been drawn in group A alongside hosts Egypt, debutantes Cameroon and Mali.

The top two teams from the competition will automatically qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

The U-23 team have not qualified for the Olympics games since Athens 2004.