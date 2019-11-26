GFA propose US$10.8 million budget to Government for sponsorship of 2019/20 season

The Ghana Football Association have proposed a budget of US$10.8 million to Government for the running of the 2019/2020 domestic competitions.

GHANAsoccernet.com understand about US$2.8 million has been allocated for the organisation of the Ghana Premier League alone.

The rest of the amount will be taking care of the organisations of the Division One League, Women's League, the FA Cups amongst others.

There are have been no domestic competitions since the number 12 football corruption exposé in June 2018.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports sponsored a Special competition under the management Normalisation Committee to get the clubs busy.

The Ghana Football Association are seeking for same sponsorship since Government is pushing for a start of domestic competitions in the country.

The new football season has been scheduled to kick-off on 28 December 2019 with the GFA hopeful of receiving a positive feedback from the Government.