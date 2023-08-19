GFA provides $20,000 support to Ampem Darkoa Ladies for Women's Champions League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced its generous support of $20,000 to aid Women’s Premier League team Ampem Darkoa Ladies in their Women’s Champions League campaign.

The team is currently in Nigeria for the WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers, which is set to commence on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

This financial assistance provided by the GFA will cover the air tickets for Ampem Darkoa Ladies' journey to Benin City, Nigeria, where the tournament is taking place.

The GFA's support extends beyond financial aid, as the association has also offered double winners free accommodation and meals at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram. The team had a 15-day camp at this facility to prepare for the competition in Nigeria.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will enter the WAFU B competition with their first match against Togolese champions Amis du Monde on Sunday, August 20, 2023.