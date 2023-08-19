GFA provides $30,000 boost to Dreams FC for CAF Confederation Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has provided a significant boost to Dreams FC's campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup by offering a financial injection of $30,000.

Having kicked off their Confederation Cup journey with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Milo FC in Conakry on Saturday, August 19, 2023,

Dreams FC are now gearing up for the reverse fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The GFA's financial support comes as a welcome relief, aiming to ease the financial burdens that come with participating in the CAF Interclub competitions, including travel costs and other substantial expenses.

This assistance from the association is anticipated to provide a cushion for the club and motivate them to achieve their set goals in the African competition.

With the GFA's backing, Dreams FC is poised to make a more determined push in the Confederation Cup, representing Ghana with renewed vigour and determination on the continental stage.