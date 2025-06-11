GFA publishes final Ghana Premier League table for 2024/25 season

The Ghana Football Association has released the final standings of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, with Bibiani Gold Stars crowned champions for the first time in their history following a commanding 4-0 win over Accra Lions on the final day.

Asante Kotoko finished third ahead of arch-rivals Hearts of Oak based on the head-to-head rule outlined in Article 7(4) of the league regulations. The Porcupine Warriors beat Hearts 1-0 in Kumasi and held them to a draw in Accra, giving them the upper hand.

Heart of Lions completed a remarkable turnaround to finish second after narrowly avoiding relegation the previous season. Dreams FC secured a record-high sixth-place finish, leapfrogging Medeama SC, FC Samartex 1996, and Aduana FC with a strong finish to the campaign.

At the bottom, Accra Lions, Legon Cities, and Nsoatreman FC were relegated to the Access Bank Division One League after a difficult season.