GFA re-equips Referees Department for League Season

The Referees Department of the Ghana Football Association has taken delivery of new communication gadgets.

The gadgets include, Ten (10) VOKKERO GUARDIAN, Eight (8) YABALONG, and Thirty VOKKERO SQUARIA ONE.

Some league centres are without communication gadgets and as such the GFA is upbeat the equipment will bolster the work of match officials.

“The new gadgets will be equally distributed across the various League Centres in the betPawa Premier League, the Access Bank Division One League, Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, the MTN FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup”, the GFA said.