GFA reassigns coaches Desmond Ofei and Charles Sampson to strengthen team focus

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced key coaching reassignments as part of a broader technical restructuring strategy aimed at improving focus and eliminating scheduling conflicts across the national teams.

Coach Desmond Ofei will step down as head coach of the Black Satellites after the upcoming WAFU A & B U-20 Championships, which Ghana will host. He will now concentrate fully on his role as assistant coach of the Black Stars under Otto Addo.

Similarly, Coach Charles Sampson will relinquish his role as Assistant Coach of the Black Queens to dedicate his full attention to the Black Princesses, the national U-20 women’s team, with immediate effect.

The GFA says these adjustments are meant to streamline roles, avoid duplication of duties, and enhance the technical preparation of each team. The Association believes allowing coaches to focus on one mandate will improve performance and contribute to Ghana’s long-term football development.

“These are strategic moves to ensure our national teams receive the dedicated leadership they deserve,” the GFA said in a statement.

Both coaches have been instrumental in recent successes at the youth level and are expected to continue shaping Ghana’s future in international football.