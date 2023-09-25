GFA receives refereeing equipment for "Catch Them Young" initiative

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has recently acquired essential refereeing equipment to support its "Catch Them Young" refereeing policy.

The items, including 600 whistles, 600 caution cards, and 400 pairs of flags, were handed over to the GFA to aid in the effective execution of refereeing duties and responsibilities.

Referees Manager Alex Kotey received the equipment on behalf of the GFA. The "Catch Them Young" refereeing policy is an innovative initiative aimed at identifying, educating, and training young talents between the ages of 13 and 16 to officiate in juvenile matches within their respective regions.

This program launched three years ago, has already seen young referees officiating various juvenile matches, including the championship match of the 2022/2023 Women's Premier League between Hasaacas and Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

The initiative not only nurtures young talents but also contributes to the development of refereeing in Ghana by providing opportunities for aspiring referees to gain valuable experience.

The acquisition of these essential refereeing tools underscores the commitment of the Ghana Football Association to invest in the future of refereeing in the country and enhance the overall quality of officiating in Ghanaian football.