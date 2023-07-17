GFA Referees Manager Alex Kotey urges clubs to update themselves on the laws of the game

Referees Manager for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alexander Kotey has encouraged clubs to take advantage of the instructors at the FA to be educated on the laws of the game.

Kotey has assured the clubs that his outfit is willing to school them on any aspect of the laws they need clarity.

“The laws of the game have seen some changes. Let me use this medium to appeal to all clubs whether Division One, Premier League, Women’s League club to take opportunity of the crop of instructors we have in the system,” he said on Accra-based Max FM.

“When they feel they don’t understand any aspects of the laws of the game, they make can make an appeal to the FA or write to us. We will appoint an instructor to come and take you through the laws of the game. I feel if we give club officials and players this knowledge, it helps reduce instances where referees are accused of bias because they have the basics already,” he added.

By Suleman Asante