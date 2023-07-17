GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

GFA Referees Manager Alex Kotey urges clubs to update themselves on the laws of the game

Published on: 17 July 2023
GFA Referees Manager Alex Kotey urges clubs to update themselves on the laws of the game
Alex Kotey

Referees Manager for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alexander Kotey has encouraged clubs to take advantage of the instructors at the FA to be educated on the laws of the game.

Kotey has assured the clubs that his outfit is willing to school them on any aspect of the laws they need clarity.

“The laws of the game have seen some changes. Let me use this medium to appeal to all clubs whether Division One, Premier League, Women’s League club to take opportunity of the crop of instructors we have in the system,” he said on Accra-based Max FM.

“When they feel they don’t understand any aspects of the laws of the game, they make can make an appeal to the FA or write to us. We will appoint an instructor to come and take you through the laws of the game. I feel if we give club officials and players this knowledge, it helps reduce instances where referees are accused of bias because they have the basics already,” he added.

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more