GFA refutes Inaki Williams 'lack of commitment' claims

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has refuted allegations against Inaki Williams stating the player's lack of dedication as a reason for pulling out of the Black Stars squad.

Williams who has recently formed part of Ghana's team featuring in the World Cup as well as the recent Africa Cup of Nations (CAF) qualifiers was included in Chris Hughton's 24-man squad to face Madagascar announced his unavailability due to injury concerns.

However many football fans in Ghana have accused the Athletic Bilbao forward of intentionally turning down the invitation.

Henry Asante Twum denied the allegations and said that Athletic Bilbao had provided the Black Stars medical team with the player's medical papers.

"The coaches were hoping to have him for the match because it was just one game. It is never true we shouldn't dwell on those things Inaki played in Kumasi, Inaki played in Kumasi so why won't he go to Madagascar? In any case if there was no proof that he is injured then you can think that way and fabricate this to smear him," Asante Twum told Peace FM.

"But Athletic club medical team sent a report to our medical team led by Dr. Pambo reports of scans and all the treatment they have given the player during the last six, seven matches of the season. He was playing with injury so our medical team are fully aware of the situation and we together took the decision," he added.

Ghana will look horns with Madagascar on June 18 in Antananarivo.