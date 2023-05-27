GFA reject Skyy FC's appeal as Nations FC top flight status safe for next season

The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association has reached a verdict on Skyy FC's appeal regarding the protest case filed against them by Nations FC.

In a comprehensive ruling, the Appeals Committee upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and confirmed all the sanctions imposed on Skyy FC.

Nations FC had lodged a protest against Skyy FC following their Gameweek 18 encounter, alleging that Skyy had fielded an ineligible player named Victor Mends. According to Nations FC, Mends was initially registered with Rail Stars FC and was subsequently transferred to Skyy during the main registration window of the 2022/2023 season.

They claimed that Skyy altered the player's registration details, including his name and date of birth, in violation of the GFA Division One League Regulations.

After conducting thorough investigations, the Disciplinary Committee ruled in favor of Nations FC. As a result, Nations FC was awarded three points and three goals, while Skyy FC had three points deducted from their accumulated points. Furthermore, Skyy FC was fined Two Thousand and Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,500.00).

The Appeals Committee's decision has been communicated to all parties involved, and as a result, Nations FC will retain their position at the top of the Zone Two league table as they head into Matchweek 29 this upcoming weekend.

This ruling caused a reshuffle in the Division Two table, with Nations FC now occupying the top spot. Looking ahead, Nations FC will participate in the Ghana Premier League next season, while Skyy FC will compete in the Division One Zone Two League.