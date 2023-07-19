GFA release roadmap for 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League will begin on September 15, 2023.

Before the season start, the FA has also outlined a series of activities including the registration period as well as the champions of champions game between Medeama and Dreams FC, which will usher in the new campaign.

A statement on the FA's website read:

The 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18, 2023 across all nine Premier League venues.

Ahead of the start of the new season, Clubs are to note that there will be a mandatory rest period between June 19 to July 28, 2023.

The Registration window is scheduled to start from June 20 and all stakeholders are to take note as this exercise is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provision for the opening of registration before the commencement of each football season.

Registration period is expected to end on September 1,2023.

Pre season preparations starts on July 29 and ends on September 14, 2023.

Deadlines for all queries should be submitted on or before September 4,2023.

The Champion of Champions match between Premier League champions, Medeama SC and FA Cup winners, Dreams FC will kick off on September 3rd as scheduled.

This calendar follows approval of the plan for the 2023-24 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note of the dates and deadlines.