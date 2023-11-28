GFA requests minute's silence to honour late Kotoko legend Paapa Arko

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formally requested a minute's silence to be observed in memory of the late Asante Kotoko SC legend, Paapa Arko. The tribute will precede all 2023/24 MTN FA Cup Round of 64 matches. this week.

Paapa Arko, former Asante Kotoko captain, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, after a brief illness.

He played a pivotal role in leading Asante Kotoko to victory in the Africa Cup of Champions Club Competition (now CAF Champions League) in 1983. Additionally, he contributed significantly to the team's success in winning the 1984 edition of the FA Cup competition.

All clubs and stakeholders involved in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 matches, scheduled to take place between Tuesday, November 28, and Thursday, November 30, 2023, have been duly informed.

The minute's silence is intended as a symbolic gesture to honour the memory of the late Paapa Arko.