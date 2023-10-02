GFA reschedules outstanding Premier League matches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the rescheduling of two Premier League Matchweek 3 games initially slated for Wednesday, October 3, 2023.

The decision comes as Medeama SC and Dreams FC were unable to fulfil their league commitments due to their participation in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup matches in Conakry and Monrovia, respectively.

Both teams have successfully advanced to the group phase of their respective CAF competitions. The revised match dates are as follows:

1. The match between Dreams FC and Nsoatreman will now take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

2. Medeama SC’s fixture against Nations FC has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023. This adjustment allows the defending league champions to wrap up preparations for their upcoming trip to the United States of America, where they will face DC United during the Ghana Week celebrations.

These scheduling changes were made following consultations with all four Premier League clubs, and all relevant stakeholders have been duly informed of the updated dates for these two remaining Matchday 3 games.