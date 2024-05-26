GFA reveals shocking details about Laryea Kingston's resignation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that coach Laryea Kingston will not be on the bench for Ghana's final game in the WAFU B U-17 Championship.

Kingston revealed his resignation after Saturday's unexpected defeat to Burkina Faso, which resulted in the Black Starlets missing out on qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations and the U-17 World Cup.

The former Ghana star surprised reporters by stating he would not continue after the tournament. However, he will not even be present for the third-place playoff against Nigeria.

"The Ghana Football Association has taken note of the decision of the Head Coach of the National U17 Team, the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, to leave the team following his behavior after the WAFU ZONE B U17 qualifier Semifinal match against Burkina Faso on 25th May, 2024," the statement read.

"Laryea Kingston's decision has been supported by his subsequent actions."

"Coach Kingston announced to the players and the coaching staff that he has resigned."

"He subsequently said same in his post-match Press Conference. Coach Kingston also got off the Team Bus whilst the team was on its way to the Team Hotel."

"He failed to attend the Team’s evening meeting with the Management Committee and has since not reported at the Team Hotel."

"The GFA duly accepts Laryea’s resignation."

"For the 3rd place playoff match between Ghana and Nigeria scheduled for Tuesday, 28th May, 2024, the current Assistant Coaches will take charge of the team."

Kingston, who was appointed in April, initially served as assistant coach. During his 18-month tenure, the team played some of the best football seen from Ghana’s youth team, scoring 54 goals in 18 games.

Kingston will now focus on his next job, with reports linking him to Hearts of Oak, a club he once played for.