GFA sanctions Nations FC, awards victory to Basake Holy Stars after abandoned league match

In a decisive ruling, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has awarded a 3-0 victory to Basake Holy Stars FC following the abandonment of their penultimate Ghana Premier League fixture against Nations FC.

The judgment not only grants Holy Stars crucial points but also imposes punitive sanctions on Nations.

The committee’s decision, signed by Chairman Osei Kwadwo Adow, Esq., found Nations culpable for actions that disrupted the match. Consequently, the counter-protest by Nations was dismissed outright.

Citing Article 33(1)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, the committee ruled that Nations forfeited the match.

As per Articles 33(2) and 34(12), the club is officially recorded to have lost the match by a 3-0 margin.

This outcome delivers a vital point and goals boost to Holy Stars FC, impacting the season's final league standings.

In addition, Nations will suffer an extra three-point deduction from their accumulated tally, per Article 33(5)(a).

The disciplinary action also includes a financial penalty. Nations has been fined GHC 2,500, half of which is to be paid directly to Holy Stars, following Article 33(5)(b).

The remainder will go to the GFA.

Further, the GFA Prosecutor has been tasked with probing reports from match officials, with a mandate to bring individuals responsible for the disruption to justice.

The committee reminded all involved that any challenge to the decision must be submitted to the GFA Appeals Committee within 24 hours of notification.