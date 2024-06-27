GFA seeks world domination through Elite Talent Development project

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is setting its sights on global football supremacy with the launch of its Elite Talent Identification project.

This initiative, unveiled in 2022, aims to unearth and cultivate the brightest young talents (boys and girls aged 11-14) across the nation.

These players will form the foundation for Ghana's national teams at all levels.

GFA Technical Director, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, emphasised the project's long-term vision: "unearth talent, develop talent and develop the youth so that we can feed into the senior national teams."

Prof. Mintah also outlined plans to establish academies in each of Ghana's ten regions within the next five to seven years.

These academies will serve as regional hubs, congregating the most promising young players for comprehensive development.

"Our target is to be in the World Cup and if possible, conquer the world," declared Prof. Mintah, reflecting the GFA's ambitious goals for this project.