GFA selects Pampram as hosts of 4th edition of KGL U17 Championship

The Ghana Football Association has picked the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence as the next host of the KGL Foundation U17 inter-regional championship.

The tournament slated for July this year has been an avenue for talent discovery for Premier League clubs with Blessing Adarkwa of Accra Lions, a beneficiary of the competition.

The ten Regional Football Associations will select the best U17 players from their colts competitions to represent their regions in this year's edition.

It would be recalled that the Ghana Football Association, in October 2021, announced the KGL Foundation as Colts (Juvenile) League sponsors in a landmark Sponsorship valued at One million United States dollars covering a period of five years.

The 2023 edition was held in Kumasi in line with the GFA's policy of holding the championships in various regions to give the competition regional balance.

The KGL U17 Inter-regional championships have produced exceptionally talented players over the last four years with some playing for all the Junior National teams of Ghana and others in the domestic leagues. Some players discovered at these championships have also moved abroad to play for foreign clubs.