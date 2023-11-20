GFA sends speedy recovery message to Maxwell Konadu and Nsoatreman officials attacked by Bofoakwa Tano fans

The Ghana Football Association has sent a speedy recovery message to coach Maxwell Konadu and officials of Nsoatreman FC.

The team were attacked on Sunday by fans of Bafoakwa Tano following a goalless draw game at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

In a statement by the FA, the federation condemned the act and have started investigations into the unfortunate happenings in Sunyani.

The statement reads: "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its best wishes to Coach Maxwell Konadu following the incident at the Sunyani Coronation Park, which left him unconscious.

"The GFA has also communicated its best wishes to the match officials who were injured following the incident at the match .

"The Association condemns the conduct of supporters of the home team, Bofoakwa Tano FC without any reservations and notes the violations of the provisions of the GFA the Safety and Security Regulations and the Premier League Regulations which took place at the match.

"Consequently, Bofoakwa Tano FC has been temporarily banned from using the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue indefinitely.

"The GFA Prosecutors have been tasked to study all the video evidence and the match reports and prefer appropriate Charges immediately and for the Disciplinary Committee to sit on this matter expeditiously."