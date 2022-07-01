GFA set August 18 as the date for the 28th Ordinary Congress

In accordance with Article 31(2) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Statutes 2019, the Executive Council has set Thursday, August 18, 2022 as the date for the Ordinary Session of Congress.

According to Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, "The Executive Council shall set the date and location of a Congress meeting. Members must be notified in writing at least ten (10) days ahead of time."

The decision was made at the GFA Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday's Council meeting.

The GFA Statutes provides that "Congress shall meet in an Ordinary Session once every football season, usually before the commencement of said season."

In compliance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the formal Convocation of Congress shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of GFA at least seven (7) days before the stipulated date of the meeting of Congress.

This Convocation shall contain the Agenda, the Activity Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditors’ Report and any other relevant documents.

The event will take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The 2022/23 Premier League will commence on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022.