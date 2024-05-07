GFA sets dates for Dreams FC's postponed Ghana Premier League matches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA)'s Competitions Department has officially scheduled the dates for Dreams FC's pending Ghana Premier League fixtures.

These matches were postponed due to the club's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Following their elimination from the continental competition at the semi-final stage, Dreams FC will resume league action.

They are set to face Bechem United in their Week 15 encounter on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Subsequently, Still Believe boys will host Legon Cities FC in a Matchday 24 showdown on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

All relevant stakeholders are urged to take note of these dates and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

Further details regarding the scheduling of the remaining outstanding fixtures will be communicated in due course.

Dreams FC, making their debut in continental football this season, concluded their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a semifinal defeat against Egyptian powerhouse SC Zamalek, losing 3-0.