GFA sets up 3-member committee to examine and propose amendments to the Rules and Regulations governing GPL, WPL, and DOL

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set up a three-member Regulations Review Committee to examine and propose amendments to the Rules and Regulations governing the Ghana Premier League, the Women's Premier League, and the Division One League.

In an official statement from the Ghana FA, it said the decision was taken at the recent Executive Council meeting, where members highlighted the urgent need to update the existing regulatory framework to reflect recent developments in the local football ecosystem.

The established committee comprises three Executive Council members, including Fred Acheampong, Nana Sarfo Oduro, and Gideon Fosu.

In its statement, the Ghana FA said the committee has been tasked to conduct a comprehensive review of the current regulations and recommend reforms that will enhance the governance, integrity, and growth of Ghana football.

“In executing its mandate, the Committee will engage a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including clubs, referees, coaches, players, administrators, and other key actors, to ensure that the review process is inclusive and reflective of the realities of the game on the ground,” part of the Ghana FA statement said.

The three-member committee has been given a one-week window to submit an initial plan of action to the Executive Council, after which further steps will be taken.

This initiative, according to the GFA, is part of its commitment to strengthening the structures of Ghana football and aligning its regulatory environment with global best practices.