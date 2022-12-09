GFA sign MoU with Saudi Arabia Football Federation

The Ghana Football Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Arabia Football Federation for mutual benefits.

The two Association will be working hand-in-hand towards the development of the game in Ghana and Saudi Arabia.

“We’re excited to establish this MoU with the Ghana Football Association and create this partnership moving forward,” said SAFF President Yasser Almisehal.

“The quality and talent in Ghanaian football is known across the world and we at SAFF are keen to work closely together to allow our youngsters to gain valuable playing experience while benefiting from their key insights and strengths. We look forward to working together in a meaningful manner and open up mutually beneficial opportunities.” he added.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku shared his excitement after signing a deal with SAFF.

"Ghana has a longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia and it is only right that we expand this level of cooperation to football – an area that unites people," he said.

"Our brothers at the SAFF led by President Yasser Al Misehal have clearly demonstrated their desire to strengthen their football to reach the highest level and we also have the same vision so it is essential for us to partner in various areas of the game to achieve our aims and objectives."