GFA Special Competition: Hearts-Sharks face off in Elmina as Kotoko-Medeama set for showdown

The Ghana Football Association Special Competition match day two comes off today with some exciting fixtures coming up in the various zones.

Hearts of Oak will be looking to continue their winning run in this fixture as they play against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Phobians won their opening fixture against Dreams FC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium by 1-0 with the goal scored by Kojo Obeng Junior.

Elmina Sharks lost their opening fixture against Karela United by 3-1 at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

They will be searching for their first win in this campaign against a rejuvenated Hearts of Oak side led by Kim Grant who was former technical director for Elmina Sharks.

Meanwhile, Medeama and Asante Kotoko will face off in the top liner of the week at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Thursday.

Medeama will be playing their first game in this competition as their opening game against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.

Asante Kotoko on the other hand defeated Aduana Stars by 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to replicate their impressive form in this fixture as they come against a Medeama side who are very difficult to beat at home.

Below are the full fixtures for match day two.

Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders

Bechem United vs AshantiGold

Medeama vs Asante Kotoko

Stallions FC vs Berekum Chelsea

Dreams vs Karela United

Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak

Liberty vs Dwarfs

WAFA vs Inter Allies