GFA spokesman Henry Asante Twum renders apology after Ghana’s AFCON 2025 qualification failure

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has apologized to Ghanaians following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana, who are four-time champions of the AFCON struggled in the recently concluded qualifiers, losing three games and drawing three.

And playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom of Group F with just three points and will now miss out on the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20-years. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

The teams’ poor showing in the qualifying series has left Ghanaians ranting and wailing after missing out on CAF’s biggest event.

In the final round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium, sparking a lot of concerns among Ghanaians.

“I would like to apologize to Ghanaians for the massive disappointment of not qualifying for the AFCON,” Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

“I have followed the Black Stars for two decades and I have not seen anything like this before; that we go into qualifiers, play six games, and not win a single game. I have not seen that before.” He added.

They will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications next year.