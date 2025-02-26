GFA, Sports Ministry conduct venue inspections ahead of Ghana Premier League resumption

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation are conducting safety and security inspections at all league venues ahead of the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The assessments, part of the newly introduced Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, are crucial to ensuring a safe environment for players, officials, and fans.

The league was halted following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley, who was fatally stabbed during a league match between Kotoko and Nsoatreman at Nsoatre. The incident sparked widespread concerns over matchday security, prompting the GFA to take decisive action to improve safety at football venues across the country.

Stakeholder engagements have been ongoing, with clubs, security agencies, and match officials contributing to the revised security measures. The new protocols focus on crowd control, emergency response, and the overall safety of all match attendees.

The GFA has assured the football community that the league will only resume once the inspections are completed and safety standards are met. The Football Association has called for full cooperation from all stakeholders, emphasizing that security remains a top priority as the league prepares to return.