GFA Statement: Laryea Kingston's resignation a result of unacceptable behaviour

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a statement addressing the recent developments surrounding the U17 team, the Black Starlets, and their coach, Laryea Kingston.

Following the team's defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, Kingston announced his resignation.

The Black Starlets missed out on a place in the final of the regional tournament after losing to 2-1 at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday.

The GFA supports his decision to leave the team but condemns his unprofessional behaviour after the match.

Kingston used inappropriate language and resigned in front of the players and coaching staff, which is deemed unacceptable.

He also failed to attend the team's meeting with the management committee and has not returned to the team hotel.

As a result, Kingston will not lead the Black Starlets in their third-place playoff match against Nigeria on Tuesday.

Instead, the current assistant coaches, supported by the GFA's technical director, will take charge of the team.

The GFA emphasizes its commitment to maintaining a professional and respectful environment for all teams and staff.