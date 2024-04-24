GFA teams up with OKESS to Establish Elite Soccer Academy

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled plans for an Elite Soccer Academy in partnership with Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in the Ashanti Region.

Led by Vice President Mark Addo, a delegation from the GFA initiated the collaboration during a visit to OKESS, marking the beginning of an exciting venture.

The objective of this partnership is to harness the modern sporting facilities at OKESS to cultivate the next generation of football prodigies through the Elite Soccer Academy.

OKESS was chosen for its status as a mixed school, ensuring equal opportunities for boys and girls to participate and excel in football, aligning closely with the GFA's vision of promoting gender equality and talent development across all demographics.

Key figures from the GFA, including Technical Director Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah and Director of Elite Academy Joseph Tetteh Zutah, expressed their commitment to the initiative during the visit.

Accompanying them were representatives from OKESS, including the Headmaster and Physical Education Coordinator, who eagerly welcomed the partnership.

Vice President Mark Addo expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating that it signifies a significant milestone in the development of football talent in Ghana.

The establishment of the Elite Soccer Academy at OKESS heralds a new era for football development in the Ashanti Region and beyond.