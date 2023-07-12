GFA technical director Bernhard Lippert acknowledges Ghana's football challenges

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Bernhard Lippert, has addressed the current state of Ghana's football, admitting that the country is no longer a heavyweight on the African continent.

The German emphasised the need for patience and hard work to regain the nation's former glory.

In recent years, both club and national team performances have experienced a decline, leading to concerns about the overall state of Ghanaian football. To address this issue, the GFA launched a document called the 'National Football Philosophy' on Wednesday. The document aims to provide guidance and refresh the minds of all stakeholders in order to revitalize Ghana's football success.

During the launch event, Lippert urged Ghanaians to manage their expectations and embrace the nation's football identity. He emphasized the importance of developing unique characteristics and understanding Ghana's football DNA.

"I think we are talking too much as a people. In Africa, most of the countries are ahead of us, and we think we are still a football powerhouse. We need to work hard," stated Lippert. "It's very important for us to have characteristics. That's why we tried to find out our DNA as Ghanaians. We need to have an identity."

Lippert's remarks highlight the need for a collective effort to improve Ghana's football standards. The National Football Philosophy document serves as a guide for development programs and aims to shape the future of Ghanaian football at all levels.