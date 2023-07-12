GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert admits Ghana football is behind most African countries

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Bernhard Lippert has stated that it is important for Ghanaians to know its football identity in order to catch up with other countries on the continent which he believes are way ahead.

The GFA Director argued at the launch of the National Football Philosophy, which has been presented as the DNA of football in the country, that most African countries are now ahead of Ghana. This, he insists, is why Ghana urgently requires an identity in the game.

“I think we are talking too much as a people, In Africa most of the countries are ahead of us and we think we are still a football powerhouse. We need to work hard.

“It’s very important for us to have characteristics, That’s why we tried to find out our DNA as Ghanaians. We need to have an identity,” Bernhard Lippert said on Wednesday during the launch of the National Football Philosophy.

The football philosophy was launched following research by the Technical Directorate and input from technocrats, National and Club Coaches (past and present), Administrators, Players, Referees, Supporters, Coach Instructors, Coach Educators, Politicians, Traditional Authorities, Women in Football, Sports Media Personalities, and others.