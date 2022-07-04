GFA technical directorate secures attachment opportunities for Ghanaian coaches in Germany

The Ghana Football Association's technical directorate has negotiated attachment opportunities for Ghanaian coaches with Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt FC, and TSG Hoffenheim.

This comes after extensive discussions between Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and the three German clubs in recent months.

The agreement will allow national team coaches (both male and female) as well as top coaches in the top tier Leagues to have practical stints with these clubs at various time intervals to broaden their horizons and equip them with modern game trends.

A similar discussion is currently underway with Spanish La Liga club Cadiz Football Club, with a formal announcement expected in the coming days.

The Technical Directorate is working to improve the level of coaching at the club and national team levels in order to position Ghana football at the pinnacle of world football.

Other high-quality interventions would be added in the not-too-distant future. The Ghana Football Association's Technical Directorate is led by former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Bernhard Lippert, with assistance from Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and other administrative staff.